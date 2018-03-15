Persistent beggar is banned from Bedford town centre

A persistent beggar has been banned from Bedford town centre.

Brett Camilleri, 36, of no fixed address, was sentenced for 12 weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to attempted burglary, begging in a public place and failing to comply with community protection notice. He was also served with a Criminal Behaviour Order for three years.

The orders’ conditions prohibits Camilleri from entering Bedford town centre, acting in an anti-social manner, intimidating the public or causing nuisance to anyone in the Bedford Borough.

Sergeant, Luke Blackburn, said: “We are satisfied with the sentence received by Camilleri as he was a known culprit in the town centre and was a nuisance to the residents for a number of years.

“This case shows that our force is dedicated to tackling issues highlighted to us by residents as priority. We continue to carry out proactive patrols and engagement days in the town to keep our neighbourhoods a safe and pleasant place to live and work.”

If you wish to report anti-social behaviour in your area you can do it online on Bedfordshire Police’s website.

The case, brought by Bedford Community Policing team, was heard at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 14.