Pedestrian suffers 'potentially life-changing' injuries in Bedford hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:06 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 09:09 BST
Stock picture of police tapeStock picture of police tape
A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit and run in Bedford.

The pedestrian, who police say has suffered “potential life-changing injuries” was hit by a Volkswagen Caddy on Ashburnham Road at around 10.30pm on Sunday.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested but enquiries are ongoing and police want to speak to anyone who saw the incident or knows who was driving the vehicle.

PC Ben Chance from the roads policing unit said: “The pedestrian has suffered potential life-changing injuries and we are keen to establish exactly what happened, so if you witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to it please call 101. We also want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident 456 of 27 August.