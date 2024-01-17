Pedestrian, 80, dies in road crash in Brogborough with driver in his 70s arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, has died following a road traffic collision in Brogborough yesterday (Tuesday).

His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

A man in his 70s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released on police bail while further enquiries are carried out.

The fatal collision happened yesterday (Tuesday) on Bedford Road in Brogborough at around 7.30am

The incident happened on Bedford Road at around 7.30am and involved a black Nissan Qashqai and a pedestrian.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victim in this tragic incident.

“We are working to establish the circumstances and would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who saw the car or pedestrian prior to the collision. We are particularly interested in any dashcam footage that may support our investigation.”