Patrols stepped up in Bedford's Conduit Road area after drug dealers escape out of window

Police news.

A Bedford property has been secured after drug dealers escaped out the back window during a police inspection.

Officers visited the building on Conduit Road on Friday (February 14) after receiving a tip-off.

But the suspects did a runner while police were waiting for the door to be answered.

Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "The person inside took around three to four mins to open the door after initially asking who it was when I knocked.

"Turns out they were actually letting their drug dealing associates escape out of the back window.

"I removed the person from the property and contacted the owners of the building to come and make it secure."

The town centre Community Policing Team will be conducting problem solving work around the Conduit Road and Alexandra Court area to try and resolve the issue of drug users, drinkers and antisocial behaviour.

They will also be using CCTV, and carrying out patrols and stop searches.