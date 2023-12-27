Parents pay tribute to 20-year-old Bedford man killed in collision as he rode motorbike home from work

"He was loving, caring, thoughtful and affectionate and loved by all who knew him”

Cameron Arneaud. Picture: Northants Police

The parents of a 20-year-old man from Bedford have paid tribute to him after he died following a collision in Northamptonshire.

Cameron Arneaud died in Irthlingborough Road, Finedon, at the junction with Oxford Street, at about 9.15pm on Friday (December 22).

Cameron, who had recently moved to Rushden, had been travelling home from work on his motorbike when he was involved in a collision with a Toyota Prius. Police arrested the driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old, who has been bailed pending further inquiries.

In a statement, his parents Alison and Dan said: “Cameron was a polite, well-mannered, young man. He was loving, caring, thoughtful and affectionate and loved by all who knew him.

“He was a good student in school and received As and Bs in his GCSEs, before he enrolled at the WIXAMS Football Academy for two years followed by a year at Bedfordshire University.

“Cameron always kept out of trouble and had recently got himself a good job with the National Accident Helpline.

“He loved football - Arsenal was his team - he also enjoyed gaming and spending time with his friends. He especially loved his family - they were the most important thing to him. He just loved life.”

Police want witnesses to come forward who were in the area at the time of the collision and who may have seen the incident or the lead up to it. Investigators are aware that a Stagecoach bus arrived shortly after the incident and there may have been witnesses on this bus.