Pair who ran county drugs line between Bedford and Cambridge jailed

Two members of a Bedford county line which sold drugs into Cambridge have been jailed for more than eight years.

Police in Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire unravelled the network behind the Tye Mitch drugs line after a number of Bedford young people were arrested in Cambridge on suspicion of drug offences.

Work by detectives uncovered that Mile Road gang members Dominik Dubiel and Robiul Islam were behind the organised crime group sending drug runners into the city to deal.

Dominik Dubiel

On Thursday (September 9) at Luton Crown Court they were sentenced to serve four years four months and three years nine months behind bars respectively.

In June 2020, a man in his 20s from Bedford was arrested in Cambridge after officers were called over concerns about drug dealing at an address.

Investigations then linked this drug dealing activity to a phone in Bedford owned by Dubiel.

Then in October a teenager from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of drug offences in two different locations in Cambridge in the space of a week.

Robiul Islam

On the second occasion the teenager was found at an address with around £2,000 worth of Class A drugs and a sword, among other items.

A search of the teenager’s phone found text messages on it with instructions.

A suspected drug user also turned up at the address while the police were there, and officers were able to use his phone to trace the new phone number associated with the Tye Mitch line.

Days later officers from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team arrested Dubiel as he got into a taxi outside an address in Milton Keynes.

Islam was arrested inside a nearby flat shortly afterwards after police executed a warrant. Designer clothing and more than £20,000 in cash was recovered from this address by police.

Both Dubiel and Islam were also sentenced over a previous incident involving police in Cambridge in October 2019, when they were linked to the discovery of cocaine and heroin.

Dubiel, 23, of Greenkeepers Road, Great Denham, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison.

He was also sentenced to serve an additional 16 months for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin in relation to the 2019 offence in Cambridge.

Islam, 19, of Mabel Road, Bedford, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, with an additional 15 months to be served for the same offences in connection to the 2019 incident.

Detective Inspector Mark Pugh, from Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated gang unit, said: “We are one of few police force areas in the country where our local gangs will groom and exploit children and young people and send them across borders to deal drugs.

“This is in addition to the challenges we face here in Bedfordshire from county lines gangs from elsewhere coming into the area to sell their products.