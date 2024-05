The incident happened on Monday, May 13

Police are hunting for two men who callously robbed a pensioner.

They attacked a man in his 80s after he’d taken money from a cashpoint in Tavistock Street.

The incident happened on Monday (May 13) between noon and 12.30pm.

