Pair charged with 17 offences including attempted murder and robbery after armed police called to Bedford flat

Two men have been charged with a total of 17 offences including attempted murder and robbery following a major police operation at a block of Bedford flats.

Paul Burton, 44, and Nathan Turner, 36, have both been charged in connection to the incident in Bury Court, Church Lane on Sunday (November 27).

Advertisement

Armed police descended on the flats at around 6pm after reports of a man with a gun. A ‘small number’ of nearby flats were evacuated.

Police at the Bury Court block of flats in Church Lane, Bedford

Burton and Turner, who both live at the flats, have now been charged with multiple possession of an imitation firearm offences as well as robbery.

Burton has also been charged with attempted murder, making threats to kill and criminal damage.

Advertisement

Turner has additionally been charged with four counts of criminal damage.