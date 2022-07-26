Pair attacked with knife at Bedford's River Festival

A teenager has been arrested after a man and woman were assaulted in Bedford on Saturday night (July 23).

At around 9pm, a fight broke out in the dance stage area at Bedford River Festival in Russell Park.

During the incident, the offender attacked the victims with what was believed to be a knife.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and was taken into police custody for questioning and later bailed.

Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

Detective Constable Zoe Keepin, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “This was a concerning incident and we acted promptly to make this arrest. Violence such as this isn’t welcome in our communities and won’t be tolerated.

“This incident took place in a busy area of the River Festival, and we would like to speak to anyone who can help establish what has taken place. If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, please get in touch right away.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference 40/42642/22.