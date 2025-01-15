Paedophile who raped Bedfordshire child and filmed the abuse is jailed for life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A paedophile who raped a child after grooming her with gifts and day trips has been put behind bars for life.

John Angeli, 60, was found unanimously guilty of 12 charges including rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault on a child under the age of 13 following a trial at Luton Crown Court in December.

In addition, he also pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, voyeurism, and possession of indecent images of a child.

For months, Angeli had groomed the girl in a Bedfordshire town by giving her money, sweets and drinks to coerce her into believing they were in a relationship. He then raped and sexually assaulted her, filming some of the abuse.

John Angeli. Picture Bedfordshire Police

In court, Judge Allison Hunter told him: “You set about grooming her from the outset so that she believed she was having a loving relationship that you persuaded her was completely appropriate for her age.”

On Friday (January 3), Angeli, of Steeplestone Close, London, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 14 years. He will be placed on licence for life and will be subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and restraining order.

Detective Constable Bryony Ballin, from Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “Child sexual abuse is a most horrendous experience; it not only ruins a child’s young years but stays with them through into adulthood.

“We work hard to tackle all forms of abuse against children and would urge anyone who has concerns that a child is being sexually abused, or has been a victim themselves, no matter how long ago, to come forward.

“It’s never too late to report a crime. When you are ready, we are here.”

Reports of sexual assault, even if non-recent, can be made to the police online or by calling 101. Visit the When You Are Ready website to find out more, including a list of organisations that can help.