Paedophile jailed after printing indecent images of children at Bedford library

A 45-year-old man has been jailed for two years after printing indecent images of children at a Bedford library.

Derek McGillivary, of no fixed address, on Friday, July 5 was sentenced at Luton Crown Court to two years imprisonment for making and possessing indecent images of children.

Derek McGillivary

On 13 June, police received reports from an employee at a library in Bedford that a man was printing out indecent images of children. Shortly afterwards officers arrested McGillivary andfound the printed images ripped up and discarded in a bin; the images ranged from category A to C.

McGillivary was already on the sex offenders register after being recently released from a 20-month prison sentence for making and possessing indecent images of children.

His phone was also found to have over 100 indecent images of children on it.

As well as a custodial sentence, he also received an amended sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and a full destruction of his mobile phone.

During sentencing, his Honour Judge Foster said: “McGillivray’s offending was intentional as he entered a library to deliberately print off indecent images of children. He also has a lengthy history of similar offences.”

PC Jaime O’Leary, from the force’s Offender Management Unit, said: "We are really pleased that McGillivary received a custodial sentence for his actions. The fact that he had the audacity to print these sickening images in a public place, disregarding the fact anybody could have seen these images, is very disturbing.

“The viewing of indecent images is far from a victimless crime, as real children have been harmed in the making of the images and they are further exploited every time the images are shared.

“This is the second custodial sentence that McGillivary has been given and we hope this time he will learn his lesson.”