Over 60 drivers given warnings after "drifting around" ring of fire during illegal car meet in Flitwick
Police have issued Community Protection Notice Warnings (CPNW) to the registered owners of vehicles who attended an unauthorised car meet in Flitwick.
The drivers were caught on CCTV leaving the event at Lyall Court on January 13 where a ring of fire had been created. Footage showed cars drifting around it while a large group of people looked on.
In a post on social media, police said: “63 CPNWs have been issued to people. A number of road traffic offences were committed at the event, with one vehicle colliding with a security post, along with damage being caused to businesses with asphalt being kicked up.”
PC Mark Anstey, from the Ampthill Community Policing team said: “The anti-social behaviour displayed at this event was very detrimental to residents and business in the local area.
“The CPNWs have been issued with the explicit instruction that the owners of the vehicles must not attend, arrange, or promote any unauthorised car meets in the future otherwise further action can be taken against them. We will carry out more stringent action if this behaviour continues. The safety of the community is our priority.”