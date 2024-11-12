Just some of the knives handed into Bedford's weapons bins

As part of Bedfordshire Police’s blitz on knife crime, weapons bins have been set up all over the county.

And it looks like this strategy has paid off as in just six months, 411 weapons have been handed into the three bins in our area – Bedford’s Church Lane; Bedford’s Commercial Road and Kempston.

Knife crime in Bedfordshire has fallen by more than 35% – and Incidents involving a knife fell by 36% in the three months from August to October, compared with the same period last year.

In the last six months, 1,502 knives and other weapons have been recovered from knife bins all over the county – the majority of which were in Shefford. And police are urging the public to keep up the good work and keep surrendering their weapons during Sceptre – a national week of action by police forces across the country.