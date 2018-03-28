Opinion - threats to schools

Breaking news - We are aware several schools in Bedfordshire have received emails this morning, which are considered to be a hoax.

The schools involved have alerted parents and taken action in line with their guidelines on such events.

Our policy on hoaxes is usually to not report on them to discourage copycat events .

We covered the previous threat to schools two weeks ago because of the serious impact it had on both schools, pupils and parents nationwide.

We will not be covering similar events in the hope that it will minimise the public effect the sick individuals who attempt these actions, are craving for.