News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school

One suspect still on the run from Yarl's Wood near Bedford

Police appeal to the suspect to hand himself in

By Clare Turner
Published 15th May 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:56 BST

One suspect remains on the loose from Yarl’s Wood immigration removal centre.

Ervin Morati, 20, is thought to be the last of the 13 people who broke through the centre’s perimeter fence on Friday, April 28 with five detained by Bedfordshire Police officers shortly afterwards.

Read More
VIDEO: Watch police seize drugs during major bust in Flitwick and Biggleswade
Ervin MoratiErvin Morati
Ervin Morati
Most Popular

Seven of the suspects have since been located, arrested, charged and remanded into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner, who is leading Operation Springhill, said: "This has been an intense operation in which we have located and arrested seven out of eight of the escapees.

“We are confident that we will locate the final outstanding suspect and are doing everything we can to track him down.

"I’d like to appeal – not just to the public for any information they have – but to the suspect himself to hand himself in and remind anyone who may be helping him that this is a criminal offence, and you will also be arrested.”

Anyone with info about his whereabouts – or who may have innocently supported him – should call police on 999 and quote Operation Springhill.