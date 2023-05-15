Police appeal to the suspect to hand himself in

One suspect remains on the loose from Yarl’s Wood immigration removal centre.

Ervin Morati, 20, is thought to be the last of the 13 people who broke through the centre’s perimeter fence on Friday, April 28 with five detained by Bedfordshire Police officers shortly afterwards.

Ervin Morati

Seven of the suspects have since been located, arrested, charged and remanded into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner, who is leading Operation Springhill, said: "This has been an intense operation in which we have located and arrested seven out of eight of the escapees.

“We are confident that we will locate the final outstanding suspect and are doing everything we can to track him down.

"I’d like to appeal – not just to the public for any information they have – but to the suspect himself to hand himself in and remind anyone who may be helping him that this is a criminal offence, and you will also be arrested.”

