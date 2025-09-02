Officers stop stolen car and recover £50k of cocaine from Ampthill driver

Officers surrounded a stolen car at a service station and seized £50,000 of cocaine.

And the police stop helped trace a wholesale drug supplier with two offenders from Ampthill and Flitwick caught up in the large-scale supply of cocaine now facing a combined 10 years in prison.

The case began back in May 2023, when officers on patrol spotted a vehicle with cloned number plates travelling along the A12.

Several units surrounded the vehicle when it stopped in a service station at Feering in Essex, detaining the driver, 50-year-old Lee Ansell.

Two 1kg blocks of cocaine, with an estimated value of between £48,000 and £60,000, were recovered from the boot. And the car itself was seized, which had been stolen from an address in Bedfordshire.

The police investigation went on to establish Ansell, of Willow Way, Ampthill, was a courier, who had agreed to transport the drugs for criminal associates in exchange for payment.

And he’d been directed by dealer Paul Jones, aged 41, of Beaumont Road, Flitwick.

Both men were charged with conspiring to supply cocaine.

Each admitted the charge and appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court for sentence on Friday, August 22.

Jones was sentenced to seven years imprisonment, while Ansell was jailed for three years and six months.

Essex Police has confirmed it will be taking action under the Proceeds of Crime Act to recover any outstanding criminal profit.

DI Frazer Low, of the serious organised crime unit, said: “This was an example of good, proactive police work and a collaborative approach across several teams. What started with the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the seizure of drugs led to further work to put a dent in an operation supplying drugs in large quantities in Essex.

“It is clear that those engaged in this operation expected to make significant financial gain. Instead, they face lengthy spells in prison."