Officers call for back up as wanted man resists arrest in Bedford town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers arrested a wanted man after he put up a struggle in Bedford town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Police were on patrol yesterday afternoon (July 17) when they "spotted three suspicious people" leaving the rear of a property.

A PCSO explained: "One of the males we quickly identified as being wanted for several offences. We detained him but he put up a bit of a resistance.

"I pressed the priority button on my radio and got more units to me to assist. He was safely detained and arrested for the offences."