Officers call for back up as wanted man resists arrest in Bedford town centre
Officers arrested a wanted man after he put up a struggle in Bedford town centre.
Bedfordshire Police were on patrol yesterday afternoon (July 17) when they "spotted three suspicious people" leaving the rear of a property.
A PCSO explained: "One of the males we quickly identified as being wanted for several offences. We detained him but he put up a bit of a resistance.
"I pressed the priority button on my radio and got more units to me to assist. He was safely detained and arrested for the offences."