Officer nicks 'prolific offender' in Bedford

By Jo Robinson
Published 15th Jul 2024, 09:44 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 12:05 BST
A PCSO arrested a wanted offender, before chasing a man who was "out past his curfew" through the streets of Bedford.

The officer was patrolling the town centre on Saturday (July 13) when he collared a "prolific wanted offender" who had been recalled to prison.

They also gathered information about drug dealing in the town and was on hand to chat to members of the public.

