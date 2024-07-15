Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A PCSO arrested a wanted offender, before chasing a man who was "out past his curfew" through the streets of Bedford.

The officer was patrolling the town centre on Saturday (July 13) when he collared a "prolific wanted offender" who had been recalled to prison.

They also gathered information about drug dealing in the town and was on hand to chat to members of the public.