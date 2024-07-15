Officer nicks 'prolific offender' in Bedford
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A PCSO arrested a wanted offender, before chasing a man who was "out past his curfew" through the streets of Bedford.
The officer was patrolling the town centre on Saturday (July 13) when he collared a "prolific wanted offender" who had been recalled to prison.
They also gathered information about drug dealing in the town and was on hand to chat to members of the public.