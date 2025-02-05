'Nuisance shoplifter' arrested in Bedford for second time - just hours after court appearance
The man, who had two court warrants outstanding, was first nicked near Whitbread Avenue, Kempston, on Saturday (February 1).
But the same man was caught again – by the same PCSO – on Monday (February 3) – hours after getting back from a court appearance.
The PCSO stated on social media: "Remember the prolific shoplifter I detained on Saturday who was wanted for failing to appear at court for theft?
"Well, he spent the whole weekend in Hatfield custody to be presented to the courts this morning [February 3].
"Fast forward to around 1pm today and I’m on foot, patrolling the town centre.
"I walk up Allhallows, just approaching Peacocks, when who walks out of the shop? My court evading thief from Saturday with the sound of Peacocks alarms ringing behind him as he does – and walking straight into me."
The man had attempted to steal a quanity of clothing worth £60, which the PCSO handed back to the "grateful and very amused" Peacocks staff.
"Our nuisance thief had literally just got back from court on the train,” added the PCSO.