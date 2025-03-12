Nuisance motorbike riders in Bedford will be dealt with 'rigorously' warn police
Motorbike riders who cause a nuisance in Bedford will be dealt with "rigorously", police have warned.
The community team is aware of reports of the vehicles causing trouble in Russell Park and along The Embankment.
People are asked to report any incidents of antisocial driving – along with any photos, videos, and registration plate numbers.
Bedford Community Policing Team said: "We are looking into this matter and will be dealing with any offenders rigorously.
"While we may not appear to take immediate action, we will continue to issue Traffic Offence Reports, issue S.59s and seize vehicles after the event."