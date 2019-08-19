No offence discovered by police, following reports of sexual assault in Riverfield Drive, Bedford

Police have said no offences have been identified following reports of a sexual assault in Riverfield Drive at the weekend.

Officers were called to the scene at around 6.30pm on Saturday (August 17) after reports a woman’s clothing had been discovered.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “Officers carried out extensive enquiries in the area, including forensic work, and no offences were identified and no further lines of enquiry were established.

“If anyone has any further information about this incident, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 324 of Saturday.”