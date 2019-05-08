New photo released in search for missing girl, 15, from Bedford

A new photograph has been released as police continue to appeal for the whereabouts of a teenage girl reported missing from Cardington, near Bedford, since Sunday April 21.

Zakisha Lawrence was last seen around 9pm wearing beige leggings, a beige top and a white fluffy gilet. She is described as 5’6’’, of medium build, with brown hair and blonde extensions. She also has a tongue piercing.

Have you seen missing Zakisha from Bedford

It is possible Zakisha is now in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

If anyone has any information regarding Zakisha please contact police on 101 quoting MPC/1246/19.