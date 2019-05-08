New photo released in search for missing girl, 15, from Bedford

A new photograph has been released as police continue to appeal for the whereabouts of a teenage girl reported missing from Cardington, near Bedford, since Sunday April 21.
Zakisha Lawrence was last seen around 9pm wearing beige leggings, a beige top and a white fluffy gilet. She is described as 5’6’’, of medium build, with brown hair and blonde extensions. She also has a tongue piercing.
It is possible Zakisha is now in Portsmouth, Hampshire.
If anyone has any information regarding Zakisha please contact police on 101 quoting MPC/1246/19.