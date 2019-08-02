New deputy chief constable appointed for Bedfordshire Police

Bedfordshire Police have named the force’s new deputy chief constable.

Trevor Rodenhurst has been confirmed following an interview process this week.

He is currently current assistant chief constable of the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), and will replace Garry Forsyth who has been promoted to Chief Constable.

Chief Constable Forsyth said: “I’m thrilled to be announcing Trevor as my new deputy.

“He is an outstanding leader and brings a wealth of experience particularly from his role leading the regional response to tackling serious organised crime and terrorism.

“I’m genuinely excited about bringing him into our leadership team as we strive to take Bedfordshire from strength to strength. One of my key aims as Chief Constable is to improve even further our ability to clamp down on organised crime, and Trevor will play a key part in helping us to achieve that ambition.”

Deputy Chief Constable Rodenhurst has been assistant chief constable for ERSOU since July 2017, and had previously been detective chief superintendent in the regional unit.

His new role has a responsibility for both Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Joint Protective Services – which comprises collaborated units such as Roads policing, firearms and major crime – and ERSOU which tackles serious organised crime and counter terrorism across the region.

Deputy Chief Constable Rodenhurst added: “I’m incredibly proud to be selected as the Deputy Chief Constable for Bedfordshire. It really is a fantastic force – and also my home constabulary as I live in the county, so this appointment is particularly special for me on a personal level.

“I look forward to working closely with Chief Constable Garry Forsyth to continue the fantastic progress that has been already achieved by his predecessor Jon Boutcher and Police And Crime Commissioner Kathryn Holloway.”