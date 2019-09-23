New centre to fight drugs, knife crime and anti-social behaviour in Bedford’s Midland Road

Drugs, knife crime and anti-social behaviour in Bedford town centre will all be targeted by a new initiative.

Operation Apex has been launched by Beds Police and Bedford Borough Council, and is designed to work with other agencies as well as residents and local businesses.

It will provide support to allow local businesses and residents to come together, voice their concerns and work together to improve the area and make it a nicer area to live in.

And there are also plans for a ‘multi-agency hub’ within the area.

Chief Inspector Rachael Glendenning said: “We have worked with our partners and have already undertaken a number of successful community engagement events and days of action in the Midland Road area, targeting issues such as littering, obstructive parking, drugs and knife crime.

“Earlier in the year, we recovered numerous bags of suspected heroin and drugs paraphernalia during a drugs warrant in Alexandra Road and subsequently secured a closure order on the premises. After a warrant was carried out in a property in Midland Road, five people were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking offences.

“Operation Apex isn’t just about tackling criminal issues, but is also about getting the residents of this area to take back their community and be proud of the work they have done in creating a better place to live.”

Councillor Colleen Atkins, portfolio holder for community safety at Bedford Borough Council, said “I’m delighted Operation Apex has been launched and that local partner agencies such as the council and local police are working closely together with and alongside the community.

“Midland Road has a strong community of businesses and local residents who are working with us to help make positive changes around the area.”

You can report suspicious behaviour by calling 101, in person at Lime Street Station or online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk

Alternatively you can report information to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.