Cannabis plants were recovered from a property in Eversholt (Picture: Pixabay)

Police swooped on a property in Eversholt yesterday (Tuesday) following a tip-off from a member of the public.

They seized 38 cannabis plants and, in a post on social media, urged others to snitch if they suspect neighbours are growing marijuana.

Officers said: “We strongly encourage people to continue reporting these incidents to us. If you see anything suspicious please call us on 101 or utilise our online reporting tool. Always call 999 in an emergency.”