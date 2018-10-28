Murder investigation launched in Bedford after young man found dead in the street

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Bedford.

We were called at approximately 9.40pm yesterday (Saturday) to reports of a man in his 20s found injured in Leven Walk.

A murder investigation has been launched

Emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead soon after. A murder investigation has now been launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Jerome Kent from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, investigating, said: “We are working hard to piece together what happened in this tragic incident, which has resulted in a man losing his life.

“We are following several lines of enquiry and are urging anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information about the incident to come forward as this may could make a significant difference to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or visiting the force’s online reporting centre, quoting Operation Mocha.

Alternatively, report crime to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.