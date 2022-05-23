Murder investigation after man found dead at his Kempston home

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 50s was found dead in his Kempston home.

And according to police the man had been assaulted outside a shop on Bedford Road the day before.

Police were called to a home on Massey Close at around 8pm on Saturday, May 14 after receiving reports over concerns for the welfare of a man at the address.

Bedfordshire Police are investigating

The man was pronounced dead upon arrival. His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Police say the assault happened at around 10pm on Friday, May 13, and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Lee Martin, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are urging anyone with any information at all to get in touch with us as soon as possible. We would like to know where the victim went following the assault, and what led to him being found dead in his property the following day.

“Any information you have - no matter how small - could help us establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail.