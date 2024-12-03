Multiple arrests as police find air pistol, drugs and suspected stolen clothes in Bedford area
Officers watched the property on Sunday (December 1) after the community team and CCTV operators observed suspicious activity.
Multiple people were seen to leave the address and get into a vehicle, which police tracked and stopped outside of Bedford.
Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "Inside the vehicle were three persons known to be involved in drug activity. The driver of the vehicle had no licence or insurance.
"All were arrested for concerned in the supply of drugs after numerous phones and large sum of cash were found."
A search was also conducted at the address of one of the arrested individuals.
Police found an air pistol, evidence of drug preparation and supply - and "a very large quantity" of suspected stolen clothes.
A further person was arrested at the address during the search.
Bedford Community Policng Team added: "Stop searches were also conducted at the location as multiple ‘customers’ continued to arrive."
Four people were arrested for offences of: concerned in the supply of drugs; driving offences; production of drugs; handling stolen goods.