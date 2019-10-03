Motorcyclist who died in colloision

A motorcyclist who died in a fatal collision has been named.

Ryan Dyke, also known as Ryan Jaconelli, 27, from Bedford, died following a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa on Thurleigh Road on Tuesday (October 1).

The incident happened at around 6.45am. Mr Dyke was pronounced dead at the scene.

PC Neil Crosier, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We would continue to urge anyone who was in the area at the time, or who witnessed the collision, to get in touch to help us establish what happened.”

Anyone with any information about this incident should visit the force’s online reporting centre or call 101, quoting Op Gabbro.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.