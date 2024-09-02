Motorcyclist left with 'life-threatening injuries' after crash on A1 near Wyboston services

Police news. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

A man remains in a "critical condition" after a crash on the A1 near Wyboston services - and police are appealing for witnesses.

The single vehicle collision happened at around 3.30am yesterday (September 1) on the southbound stretch of road.

Officers are asking people to send in dashcam footage.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "The rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

"Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could assist officers with their investigation is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference 67 of September 1."

The road was closed in both directions for a period of time while emergency services attended the scene.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Two ambulances, two ambulance officer vehicles, and a response car from the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene. The rider of the motorbike, an adult man, was transported by road to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.”