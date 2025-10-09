Motorcyclist in his 60s dies after collision with van in Bedford
A man in his 60s died after his motorcycle and a van crashed in Bedford earlier this week.
Officers were called at 6.18am to Cardington Road on Tuesday morning (October 7). The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A603 just before the A421 junction.
The rider, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe a third vehicle, a white HGV, was travelling along the road around the time and may have witnessed the incident. The force wants the driver get in contact.
Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone who has information or dashcam footage is asked to contact us online here or via 101 quoting Operation Avalon.”