Motorcyclist in his 20s dies near Bedford after crash with "unattended" car
and live on Freeview channel 276
The crash happened just after 3.59am, according to police, who discovered a blue Yamaha motorcycle and a grey BMW 620 parked and unattended on the nearside of the carriageway.
The incident happened in the north eastbound direction on High Street in Greenfield – towards Silsoe and Westoning.
Emergency services attended, however the rider, a man in his 20s, died shortly after. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Detective Sergeant Ben Heath from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “This is a deeply tragic incident, and our sincere sympathies are with the friends and family of the man who died.
“We would like to take this time to ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam footage to please get in touch with us as a matter of urgency to help our investigation.”
Anyone with info or dashcam footage should report it online or call police on 101 quoting Operation Raleigh or reference 40 of 24 July.