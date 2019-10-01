Motorcyclist dies following collision on outskirts of Bedford

A motorcyclist died in a road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, October 1).

The incident happened at around 6.45am between Thurleigh and Ravensden. The vehicle was travelling south on Thurleigh Road when it was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The 27-year-old motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. While he has not been formally identified, his next of kin have been informed.

PC Neil Crosier, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was driving along the Thurleigh Road this morning and saw the collision, or may have any dashcam footage, to get in touch to help us build a picture of what led to the two vehicles colliding.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sergeant Steve Andrews on 101.