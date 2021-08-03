Motorbiker stopped on M1 in Bedfordshire had no licence or insurance
The bike was seized
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 5:37 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 5:38 pm
A motorcycle was caught out earlier today on the M1 near Toddington.
Officers from the Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit said the rider had been driving "rather badly on the motorway".
Turns out she had no licence or insurance for it - but thought it was ok as she’d just passed her Mod 1 test.
She was reported and the bike seized.