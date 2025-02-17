Morrisons near Bedford forced to shut following overnight break-in
Shortstown Morrisons had to shut today (Monday) following a burglary last night (Sunday).
In a post on social media, it was said the shop would be closed until further notice following the break-in which caused extensive internal damage.
No-one was hurt and it’s not known at this stage if anything has been stolen.
A police spokesman said: “We were called just after 11.30pm last night (Sunday) to a report of a burglary at a supermarket in North Drive, Shortstown.
“Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed something, or has CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to call 101 quoting ref 397 of 16 February.”