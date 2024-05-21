Police news. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

Over 400 knives were surrendered after a police operation in Bedford.

police weapons bins were emptied in Church Lane Shops and Commercial Road, as well as St Johns Street, Kempston as part of Operation Sceptre – a week of action to tackle knife crime.

Bedford Community Policing Team said: "We have been highlighting knife crime and ways we can tackle the issue. There was a total of over 400 knifes recovered from the bins and sent to be destroyed.

"Just drop it, think twice, think life."

To report concerns about knife crime, contact the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre or call 101.