More police than ever before in Bedfordshire as force boosts numbers by almost 200 in three years

Student officers are supported as they go into the community

Bedfordshire Police has exceeded its three-year target to recruit over 650 officers.

The force has increased its base number of officers by 198 after its ‘biggest-ever’ recruitment drive in 2020 with its latest group of student officers starting on Monday (March 27).

A total of 650 officers joined Bedfordshire Police during the drive, replacing those leaving the profession as well as adding an additional 198 officers – meaning there are now more police on the force than ever before.

New officers celebrating the end of their initial training

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said: “People have joined us from all walks of life, cultures and working backgrounds, which in turn brings different skills and mindsets that we need to serve our communities better.”

Last year, Bedfordshire Police introduced a student hub to give tutorship to its new recruits, supporting them during their first weeks on the beat. Student officer Elizabeth Harvey said: “I’ve found it a supportive environment; they’ve helped me find the best learning style for me and supported me throughout initial training and now in the student hub.”

Festus Akinbusoye, Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, explained that boosting officer numbers was part of his reason behind increasing the police council tax precept over the past two years.

Mr Akinbusoye said: “We now officially have more police officers in Bedfordshire Police than at any time in the force’s history.”

