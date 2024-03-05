Missing boy, 15, in drug arrest after police find him in Bedford flat with cash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A boy aged 15 has been arrested after police discovered him in a Bedford flat with cash and mobiles phones.

A police community support officer (PCSO) found the teen while he was out on patrol yesterday (Monday) making a welfare check on somebody who has previously been cuckooed.

When he arrived at the flat, the tenant said there was no-one else in the property but police discovered a young male in the bedroom.

A teenager is arrested in Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

The officer said in a post on social media: “The male appeared to be very young in comparison to the tenant and my concerns and suspicions increased. The male stated he was 18 and provided me with his name and date of birth – but I strongly suspected they were false. Luckily we were able to use a mobile identification device to confirm whether he was who said he was.

“With his identity now confirmed I was able to carry out checks on the Police National Computer. Turns out he was not 18 – he was just 15. He also had links to drug supply, weapons and other links to criminality. Also, he had been reported as missing from the London area.”

The boy was found with multiple mobile phones and a large quantity of cash and was arrested under suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.