Member of the public chases and catches suspected county lines drug dealer in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two suspected county lines drug dealers were arrested in Bedford on Friday (July 26) - one of whom was caught by a member of the public who jumped out of their car and chased them!

Officers nicked a teenager and a man who were both missing from London.

The arrests came following a tip off about a person being cuckooed at their home address by drug dealers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PCSO 4649 wrote on social media: "I went to the address to conduct a welfare check on the vulnerable person. As I arrived they were walking up the street towards their home. I informed them of my concerns and asked if there was anybody else in their property.

The arrests and seized drugs. Images: Bedford Community Policing Team.

"A teenage boy was inside the address. I engaged with him, asked who he was, where he was from. I was already suspicious due to many previous visits to this address and experiences with those involved in county lines.

"He provided a name that was quite clearly a made up name. He was nervous and twitchy and had the demeanour of somebody with something to hide.

"I detained him and called for officers to conduct a search due to him being in possession of what I suspect was cannabis, as well as the intel I had from today and the history of the address and tenant itself."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While PCSO 4649 waited for officers, the young male stated he had ID in his bag inside the property. The PCSO asked the tenant to fetch the boy's bag for the ID while he kept hold of him.

One of the arrests. Image: Bedford Community Policing Team.

The boy then stated it was in his coat pocket, which was also inside the property. Once again, the officer asked the tenant to fetch the boy's coat out.

PCSO 4649 continued: "Something didn’t feel right. The young boy also appeared to be going inside his trouser pocket while I had hold of his other arm.

"I continued to engage with him on the doorstep of the address. The boy had his face turned away from me looking at the tenant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then out of nowhere, the young boy aggressively threw both his arms and hands towards my head. Luckily I was able to protect myself as he continued to do so and was able to distance myself from him by a few yards while he ran off."

One of the arrests. Image: Bedford Community Policing Team.

The PCSO pressed the priority/emergency button on their police radio, sending an alarm over the airwaves which all users on the channel can hear.

PCSO 4649 said: "I had officers making their way to me while I chased the suspected drug runner along the nearby streets. Up ahead I could hear shouting and could see somebody else chasing him. A member of the public had seen what was going on, got out of their car and chased him and actually caught him. I went over to took control of our runaway dealer.

"Officers arrived shortly after and he was put into handcuffs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PCSO 4649 obtained the teenager's correct details and ran a PNC check, which showed that the teenager was wanted and missing from London.

He was also found in possession of cannabis and was arrested for that as well as the other outstanding offences.

PCSO 4649 added: "While this was going on, a member of the public had reported seeing another male run out of the address shortly after, so PC 6060 and PC 503 went and conducted an areas search for them.

"They stopped a male matching the description not far from the address.

"Checks revealed he was also missing from London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Information then came through that the male who had made off from me was receiving repeated phone calls from a phone number on his phone. The other male who had just been stopped was coincidently also receiving calls from the same number. It’s provided a link, a connection. Due to the reason for attending the address in the first place they were both arrested for being concerned in the supply of drugs.”

A short time later, a member of the public called into report that they had seen the foot chase between PCSO 4649 and the first male, and had located a bag of suspected Class A drugs that had possibly been discarded nearby.

Police seized the "large quantity" of suspected Class A drugs.