"May your love, laughter, and legacy live on in our hearts" mum's tribute to son stabbed to death in Bedford

Patrice Che

The family of a man who was stabbed to death in Bedford have paid tribute to him.

Patrice Che, 26, and from Bedford, died in hospital a day after being stabbed in Brereton Road in the early hours of Tuesday, November 5.

Paying tribute, his mother said: “Patrice is his name, but I called him Pat – my son, a father, husband, and playmate. As you journey beyond your home, I pray that your next steps are peaceful. May our cherished memories bring me comfort and strength during this unimaginably difficult time.

“With my eyes filled with tears, I am deeply saddened by the passing of my pearl. May your love, laughter, and legacy live on in our hearts. My son’s journey on earth has ended; sleep well with the angels by your side.

“I will forever miss you, my dear son, Patrice. Grief is the price I pay for loving you.

“'But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who, by the power that enables him to bring everything under his control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like his glorious body.' (Philippians 3:20-21)”

Tyreese Kamau, 25, of Rutland Road, Bedford, was charged with murder on Friday (November 8). He appeared at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday (November 12) and is remanded in custody ahead of an appearance next month.