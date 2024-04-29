Maulden war memorial 'badly damaged' after being hit by stolen car
The war memorial in Maulden has been left in pieces after a stolen car crashed into it at the weekend.
The car smashed into the 104-year-old memorial on Ampthill Road just before 3.20am on Saturday (April 27). The parish council says it will be repaired after its insurers have looked at the damage.
Maulden Parish Council said: “The village war memorial was badly damaged in an incident in the early hours. This has been reported to the police and Maulden Parish Council will be making the area safe shortly but leaving the stones in situ as they are very heavy.”
Bedfordshire Police added: “The car, which has been reported as stolen, was recovered at the scene as enquiries continue. Anyone with information can contact us online quoting CAD 60 of 27 April.”