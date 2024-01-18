He was in jail for GBH with intent

Frankie Michael O’Leary

Police are hunting for an escaped prisoner who has links to Bedford.

Frankie Michael O’Leary – who was serving a seven-year and 10-month sentence for GBH with intent – absconded from HMP Sudbury at around 5.30pm on Friday, January 10.

The 26-year-old, who was sentenced in 2021, is 5ft 10ins, has brown hair which is short on the sides and longer on top, and is of slight build with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a pair of black Under Armour tracksuit bottoms, a black puffa jacket, and a pair of white and grey Nike trainers.

He also has links to the Biggleswade area.

Sudbury Prison is a category D open prison – meaning it has minimal security.