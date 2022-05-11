Man with links to Bedford wanted in connection with threats to kill

Bedfordshire Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection with offences including harassment, stalking and threats to kill.

Detectives are looking to speak with 36-year-old Scott Worrall following incidents involving a former partner.

He is known to have links to Bedford, Wootton, and Kempston.

Have you seen Scott Worrall?

Detective Sergeant Victoria Cunningham said: “We are seeking the public’s help in locating Worrall, who we would like to speak with in relation to a number of potential offences.

“We believe him to be in the north Bedfordshire area, and would encourage him to hand himself into police immediately.

“If you have information on Worrall’s whereabouts, please get in touch either directly through the police or anonymously via Crimestoppers. I would also like to remind the public that harbouring him could also be a criminal offence.

"It is vital that, if you know where he is or have information on where he is, you tell us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or report it online quoting 40/25601/22.