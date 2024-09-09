Man who murdered and dismembered his Bedfordshire landlady faces life behind bars

Scott Paterson killed and dismembered his 74-year-old landlady before hiding her remains in a storage unit

A man who killed and dismembered his 74-year-old landlady before hiding her remains in a storage unit is facing life behind bars.

Scott Paterson, 45, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the murder of Annette Smith at Luton Crown Court today (Monday), during a pre-trial preparation hearing.

Paterson killed her in the home they shared in Fairfield, Stotfold, in November last year and hid her remains in a Letchworth storage unit.

He then used her email account to send Christmas messages and Moonpig cards to family and friends to pretend she was still alive. He even reported to police that she had left their home with an unknown woman in an attempt to cover his tracks.

However, in April concerns were raised by relatives and an investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit.

Detectives discovered her passport and clothing were still at the home along with her laptop which had sent the Christmas messages.

When he was arrested, Paterson made a full admission and directed police to a storage unit where he had hidden her remains.

Paterson will be sentenced next month.