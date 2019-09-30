Man wanted over break-in at Box End

Police would like to speak to this man following a break-in at Box End, Kempston on Tuesday, September 10.

At approximately 11.30am, two offenders were disturbed while they attempted to break into a house. They then gained entry to the victim’s vehicle and left the scene in it, causing damage to the car. The car has since been recovered.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “I am keen to speak to the man pictured as I believe he has key information about this incident.

“I would like to speak to anyone who recognises him and urge them to contact us to help us with any further enquiries.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact DC Wheeler on 101 or visit the online reporting centre, quoting reference 40/52286/19.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.