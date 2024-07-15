Man wanted for prison recall arrested in Bedford car park
A man wanted for recall to prison was arrested at a car park in Bedford.
A PCSO caught the man after spotting him whilst patrolling Allhallows car park, Brace Street, on Friday (July 12).
The officer stated on social media: "I was looking out of the first floor balcony and spotted this individual walking towards the stairwell entrance. I waited. As he came up the stairs I detained him."
The PCSO then called for back up, and officers arrived to arrest the man.