Man wanted for prison recall arrested in Bedford car park

By Jo Robinson
Published 15th Jul 2024, 09:04 BST
A man wanted for recall to prison was arrested at a car park in Bedford.

A PCSO caught the man after spotting him whilst patrolling Allhallows car park, Brace Street, on Friday (July 12).

The officer stated on social media: "I was looking out of the first floor balcony and spotted this individual walking towards the stairwell entrance. I waited. As he came up the stairs I detained him."

The PCSO then called for back up, and officers arrived to arrest the man.

