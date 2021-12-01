Man tries to rob 12-year-old boy as he walks to school in Bedford

Officers are appealing for information after a man attempted to rob a 12-year-old boy as he walked to school.

At around 8.30am on Monday (November 29), the victim was approached by a man in Woodcote Road, Bedford, who demanded he hand over money.

He then pushed the boy against a lamppost and searched his school bag, before making off without taking anything.

The suspect is described as black, aged around 20, 5ft 8in and of skinny build. He was wearing a black Puffa jacket, blue jeans, and black Nike trainers.