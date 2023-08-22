Man tries to fight with police as they arrest him for "nasty" GBH in Bedford
He was nicked once reinforcements arrived
A man put up a fight when officers arrested him for what they described as a “nasty GBH offence”.
Police spotted him on Adelaide Square yesterday afternoon (Monday).
In a post on social media, one officer said they followed the wanted man on foot from a distance as “he’s been a handful in the past”.
Eventually, once reinforcements had arrived, he was arrested for GBH in Roff Avenue after initially putting up “a bit of a fight”.