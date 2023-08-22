News you can trust since 1845
Man tries to fight with police as they arrest him for "nasty" GBH in Bedford

He was nicked once reinforcements arrived
By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:58 BST
Yesterday's arrest in Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)Yesterday's arrest in Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
A man put up a fight when officers arrested him for what they described as a “nasty GBH offence”.

Police spotted him on Adelaide Square yesterday afternoon (Monday).

In a post on social media, one officer said they followed the wanted man on foot from a distance as “he’s been a handful in the past”.

Eventually, once reinforcements had arrived, he was arrested for GBH in Roff Avenue after initially putting up “a bit of a fight”.