Man threatened with axe in Bedford town centre bike theft

A man was threatened with an axe in Bedford town centre yesterday (Wednesday, July 30).

The victim was sitting on a bench with friends on a bench on Riverside Square just after midnight, when he was approached by four men and a woman.

One of the men pulled out an axe and demanded the victim hand over his bicycle.

One of the gang fled with the bike towards Queens Park – while the others also made off.

File photo of Bedfordshire Police vehicles

Following the terrifying incident, police recovered an axe and arrested a man on possessing an offensive weapon. He is currently in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Clare Steel-Jessop of Bedfordshire Police CID said: “This was clearly an extremely serious incident.

“Our officers were quickly on the scene and made an arrest and we are asking anyone with information or who saw anything last night to come forward.

“The man who made off with the bike is described as white, wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie, grey joggers and black shoes.”

Anyone with information can report it via the Bedfordshire Police website or call 101 quoting the reference 40/43930/25.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.