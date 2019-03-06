Man threatened with 12-inch kitchen knife during robbery in Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses following a knife-point robbery in Bedford on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 9.20pm, on Avon Drive, near the parade of shops.

News

The victim had just taken money out of the cashpoint and was holding a £10 note in his hand, when he was approached by a man holding a 12-inch kitchen knife.

The offender pushed the victim to the ground and pointed the knife at his head, before taking the money and running off in the direction of Tyne Crescent.

He is described as black, in his late 20s/early 30s, around 5’10”, of slim/medium build, with short dark hair, wearing a long black jacket with the hood worn up.

Detective Constable Aroop Nandre said: “This was clearly a terrifying incident for the victim, and we’re appealing to anyone who has any information, or may have seen what happened.

“We take knife crime extremely seriously and we will do all we can to find the man responsible for this.”

If you have information that could help police with their enquiries, please contact DC Nandre on 101, or visit the our online reporting centre quoting reference 40/12933/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.